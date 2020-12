La Justice desGrosFlingues

Donald MacGilicutty has directed features, pilots, documentaries, webisodes, commercials, PSA’s, music videos and an award winning short film “MAX”. "MAX" was honored as Best Short Film at five film festivals along with being an International Cinematographer's Guild Showcase Award Winner. He continues to combine his directing skills with expertise as a cinematographer, editor and producer and is currently in development on TV and feature film projects. Donald is an adjunct professor at the USC School of Cinematic Arts and was a 2012 nominee for the Steven B. Sample Teaching and Mentoring Award. He is a member of the Academy of Television Arts and Sciences. Donald is married to Jane Parsons a television and film producer and production accountant, and they have four fabulous kids and reside in Pasadena, CA.